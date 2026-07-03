Dana Carvey

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Elon Musk wearing a cap and black jacket speaks at a podium with "Trump Vance" signage.
Pop Culture

Elon Musk Slams 'SNL' Impersonation: 'They Are So Mad' About Trump Win

He thinks the show's cast is mad that Donald Trump won the presidential election.

Trey Alston615 days ago
Split image of Saturday Night Live's "Campaign" Cold Open. Left: Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris and Jim Gaffigan as Tim Walz. Right: Bowen Yang as JD Vance and James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump.
Pop Culture

'SNL' Returns With Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris, Dana Carvey as Joe Biden, and Jim Gaffigan as Tim Walz

James Austin Johnson reprised his role as former President Trump with Bowen Yang as running mate JD Vance.

Alex Ocho657 days ago
mike
Pop Culture

‘Wayne’s World’ Reunion Sees Mike Myers, Dana Carvey, and More Link Up in Support of Charity

The latest episode of Josh Gad's ongoing pandemic era reunion series, 'Reunited Apart,' sees Wayne and Garth back in action with some old friends.

Trace William Cowen2048 days ago
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