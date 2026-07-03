Daft Punk Week

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The androids known as Daft Punk have brought excitement to the dance music scene since the mid-1990s. Their style is steeped in homage and dedication
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There Will Be a Daft Punk-Themed Lotus at This Weekend's Monaco

DAD doesn't know much about racing, cars, or anything about racing cars (that's why we fucks with Complex Rides). What we DO know about is Daft Punk's

khrisd4804 days ago
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Daft Punk - "Random Access Memories"

This week Daft Punk released their long-awaited fourth studio LP, Random Access Memories. The LP has been built up throughout the entirety of 2013 thu

jakel4804 days ago
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Music

Welcome to Daft Punk Week

Look, we can't help it; We can't abandon the androids. It's part of the makeup of this very site! Daft Punk is not only one of the most captivating dance music groups ever, but their rise has been integral in the love for dance music that mainstream America has had over the last few decades. A number of the producers of today might not be around if it weren't for Daft Punk, including Skrillex.

khrisd4807 days ago

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