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Myanmar Burns $298 Million Worth of Illegal Drugs Including Heroin and Meth
The country marked the U.N.'s International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.
Video Shows Pet Raccoon Attempting to Smoke Meth During Police Traffic Stop in Ohio
A woman faces multiple charges after a raccoon was found with a glass pipe in her vehicle.
Pink Cocaine: What Is the Drug That’s Been Referenced Amid Diddy's Legal Issues?
The substance has been all over headlines in recent weeks. But what is it?
New Zealand Food Bank Apologizes After Handing Out Meth-Laced Candy
A spokesperson for the New Zealand Drug Foundation said the laced candies contained a lethal amount of methamphetamine.
British Warship Seizes More Than $4 Million Worth of Crystal Meth in Gulf of Oman
The British warship the HMS Defender seized an estimated $4.3 million worth of crystal meth while on patrol in the Gulf of Oman.
$13 Million of Meth Found in a Truck Delivering Frozen Strawberries
A man was arrested after officials say he transported nearly $13 million of meth in his trailer, along with frozen strawberries.
Fergie on Crystal Meth Addiction: 'I Was Hallucinating on a Daily Basis'
Fergie opens up about her dance with crystal meth, which she ended before joining the Black Eyed Peas.
Canadian Schoolteacher Allegedly Gave Students Instructions on How to Inject Crystal Meth
'Breaking Bad' comes to life, as an Ontario drama teacher gives a group of students an assignment about cooking and using crystal meth.
A Texas Man Was Cleared After Police Mistook Cat Litter for Crystal Meth
Police believed Ross Lebeau was in possession of crystal meth when it was in fact cat litter. The case was ultimately dismissed when on Wednesday, after.
The Florida Man Arrested After Cops Mistook Krispy Kreme Doughnut Glaze for Meth Is Now Suing
A Florida man was arrested after police mistook doughnut glaze in his car for crystal meth, and now he's suing.
Florida Man Says Cops Mistook Krispy Kreme Doughnut Glaze for Meth and Arrested Him
A Florida man says he was arrested after cops mistook Krispy Kreme doughnut glaze for meth.
Man Tries to Pawn Sega Mega Drive with Crystal Meth in It
Should have just stayed at home and played Streets Of Rage, really.
Stephanie Pratt Reveals Crystal Meth Addiction, Says She Smoked "12 or 13 Times a Day"
Stephanie Pratt, best known for her role on the MTV series 'The Hills,' recently released a new memoir.
Ireland Just Accidentally Legalised Ecstasy, Ketamine and Crystal Meth
But only for the next 24 hours or so.
Over Three Tons of Crystal Meth Worth Over $300 Million Seized in China
This village is responsible for over a third of China's meth production.
What's Really In Molly? Bath Salts and Crystal Meth, Probably
Playboy reveals that most Molly contains very little MDMA.
Possession of Jolly Ranchers Is the Criminal Charge of the Future
This is just absurd.
A History of Celebrities Getting Caught With Meth
Walter White out here serving.