Crystal Meth

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Myanmar drugs burning
Life

Myanmar Burns $298 Million Worth of Illegal Drugs Including Heroin and Meth

The country marked the U.N.'s International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

tara mahadevan387 days ago
A raccoon holding a tool inside a cluttered vehicle, near the steering wheel.
Life

Video Shows Pet Raccoon Attempting to Smoke Meth During Police Traffic Stop in Ohio

A woman faces multiple charges after a raccoon was found with a glass pipe in her vehicle.

Alex Ocho436 days ago
pink powder pictured
Life

Pink Cocaine: What Is the Drug That’s Been Referenced Amid Diddy's Legal Issues?

The substance has been all over headlines in recent weeks. But what is it?

Trace William Cowen667 days ago
Left: Wrapped pineapple flavored candy. Right: A meth pill
Life

New Zealand Food Bank Apologizes After Handing Out Meth-Laced Candy

A spokesperson for the New Zealand Drug Foundation said the laced candies contained a lethal amount of methamphetamine.

Alex Ocho703 days ago
The HMS Defender passes the Isle of Wight after leaving Portsmouth Harbour.
Life

British Warship Seizes More Than $4 Million Worth of Crystal Meth in Gulf of Oman

The British warship the HMS Defender seized an estimated $4.3 million worth of crystal meth while on patrol in the Gulf of Oman.

Gavin Evans2399 days ago
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Strawberries are weighed on a scale.
Life

$13 Million of Meth Found in a Truck Delivering Frozen Strawberries

A man was arrested after officials say he transported nearly $13 million of meth in his trailer, along with frozen strawberries.

Gavin Evans2700 days ago
Fergie.
Music

Fergie on Crystal Meth Addiction: 'I Was Hallucinating on a Daily Basis'

Fergie opens up about her dance with crystal meth, which she ended before joining the Black Eyed Peas.

Trace William Cowen3145 days ago
Image via YouTube
Life

Canadian Schoolteacher Allegedly Gave Students Instructions on How to Inject Crystal Meth

'Breaking Bad' comes to life, as an Ontario drama teacher gives a group of students an assignment about cooking and using crystal meth.

Omar Burgess3437 days ago
ross lebeau
Life

A Texas Man Was Cleared After Police Mistook Cat Litter for Crystal Meth

Police believed Ross Lebeau was in possession of crystal meth when it was in fact cat litter. The case was ultimately dismissed when on Wednesday, after.

Daniel Barna3479 days ago
Not Available Lead
Life

The Florida Man Arrested After Cops Mistook Krispy Kreme Doughnut Glaze for Meth Is Now Suing

A Florida man was arrested after police mistook doughnut glaze in his car for crystal meth, and now he's suing.

Daniel Barna3556 days ago
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Life

Florida Man Says Cops Mistook Krispy Kreme Doughnut Glaze for Meth and Arrested Him

A Florida man says he was arrested after cops mistook Krispy Kreme doughnut glaze for meth.

Trace William Cowen3642 days ago
Pop Culture

Man Tries to Pawn Sega Mega Drive with Crystal Meth in It

Should have just stayed at home and played Streets Of Rage, really.

Wil Jones3939 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Stephanie Pratt Reveals Crystal Meth Addiction, Says She Smoked "12 or 13 Times a Day"

Stephanie Pratt, best known for her role on the MTV series 'The Hills,' recently released a new memoir.

Trace William Cowen3985 days ago
Pop Culture

Ireland Just Accidentally Legalised Ecstasy, Ketamine and Crystal Meth

But only for the next 24 hours or so.

Wil Jones4148 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Over Three Tons of Crystal Meth Worth Over $300 Million Seized in China

This village is responsible for over a third of China's meth production.

Julian Kimble4576 days ago
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Pop Culture

What's Really In Molly? Bath Salts and Crystal Meth, Probably

Playboy reveals that most Molly contains very little MDMA.

ShantÃ© Cosme4649 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

A History of Celebrities Getting Caught With Meth

Walter White out here serving.

Arianna Friedman4682 days ago

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