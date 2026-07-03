Concert Reviews

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Feid performs in a sleeveless shirt and jeans, Yandel sings in a black outfit and beret, and Young Miko poses in a black crop top and grey pants
Music

Watch Feid Bring Out Yandel and Young Miko at His Ferxxocalipsis Tour in NYC

The Colombian rapper made his Madison Square Garden debut on Father's Day with his sold-out Ferxxocalipsis Tour.

Alex Ocho759 days ago
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Music

From Clipse to Jheri Curl Uzi, Here’s What You Missed at the ‘I Know Nigo’ ComplexCon Concert

Sunday Night's concert lineup at ComplexCon was truly not to be missed. But, if you did, or simply want to relive it – here's what went down.

Jordan Rose1334 days ago
The Weeknd After Hours til Dawn tour
Music

The Weeknd’s Homecoming Was a Major Toronto Moment

Last night, at a sold out Rogers Centre in downtown Toronto, Scarborough's The Weeknd held a triumphant victory lap in his hometown for After Hours Til Dawn.

Erik Leijon1393 days ago
Singer Jhene Aiko performs on Day 2 of Sol Blume Festival 2022 at Discovery Park on May 01, 2022 in Sacramento, California
Music

Kultureland Offers Attendees Refunds After Artist Cancellations and Abrupt Venue Changes

Kultureland was advertised as “Canada’s biggest Afro-fusion weekend,” with two days full of music and culture, but attendees say it was a disaster.

Bianca Thompson1439 days ago
Travis Scott Fortnite Concert
Music

My Night at the Travis Scott ‘Fortnite’ Concert

Travis Scott held a concert in 'Fortnite' on Thursday night. Here's our review.

Eric Skelton2276 days ago
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Music

Wu-Tang’s ‘36 Chambers’ Anniversary Show Was About Much More Than One Album

A celebratory concert in New York City showed how the Wu-Tang Clan managed to create an entire world, and bring us all along for the ride.

Shawn Setaro2727 days ago
Aretha live Antibes
Music

Aretha Franklin's 'Amazing Grace' Film Is Finally Here After 46 Years, and It's Transcendent

Seeing what happened on a few nights in January 1972 will change everything about how you view the Queen of Soul.

Shawn Setaro2766 days ago
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Music

Live Review: Action Bronson Makes His Mother Proud In NYC

Action's live show is basically like a wrestling match without the ring,

Jeff Rosenthal4570 days ago
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Music

Live Review: The Trap Lord A$AP Ferg Howls In NYC

The Trap Lord hits the stage with A$AP Mob.

Jeff Rosenthal4605 days ago
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Music

Live Review: The Church of Macklemore Comes to NYC

Here's a simple rundown of what Macklemore fans like about Macklemore.

Jordan Sargent4628 days ago
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Music

M.I.A. Brings The Noize (And Packets of Mysterious Powder) To NYC

Glowing hula hoops, pigment bombs, pink stilettos, booming bass-oh, and an international fugitive via Skype chat.

Rob Kenner4640 days ago
Music

Live Review: Chance The Rapper Brings His Social Experiment to New York City for the First Time

Chance The Rapper has had a pretty crazy year. His Social Experiment tour began earlier this month, and last night, he performed in New York City.

OrNah4643 days ago
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Music

Live Review: Lorde Brings Brooklyn More Than a Chart-Topper

The 16 year-old New Zealand bred pop star makes her Brooklyn concert debut.

Foster Kamer4669 days ago

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