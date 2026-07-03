Ciao Records

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Baewatch - "I Hate EDM"

"Some guy is doing molly off another guy's testicle." "[These girls] are so high off of tie-dye fumes and cocaine." "You can flick your ligh

marcuskdowling4264 days ago
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Music

PREMIERE: Bones & Money - "End Central"

Crookers' Ciao imprint is back with another free two-piece that'll get you sorted for the weekend. Aberdeen-based duo Bones & Money have seen their ma

khrisd4446 days ago
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Music

Ciao Records Gives Away A Two-Track Freebie From DILLIGAS

We continue to applaud Ciao Records because they're doing things a bit different, and still winning by appeasing to broader audience. Their records ar

nappy4477 days ago
CR012 2000
Music

PREMIERE: Stream Hybrid Theory's New EP, "The Dark"

Ciao Records is the imprint headed by Italy's Crookers, who is using his existing brand and ear for phenomenal tunes to curate a new platform for amazing artists that have been overlooked. Previous releases include Funkystepz, DJ Fade, Raymond Lam (his Ciao release one of the biggest sleepers of 2013, in my opinion), Dilligas, The Reef, and more. The quality has been consistent, and the offerings have been massive.

nappy4512 days ago
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crookers ghetto guetta
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Crookers - "Ghetto Guetta"

If you've learned anything in 2013, it's that OWSLA is winning. Not only did they link up with Bromance to bring the French imprint to the US, but the

khrisd4666 days ago
stiaah!
Music

Crookers & Digi - "STIAAH!"

Crookers - with a trap track? Unexpected but seriously welcomed. If the 808-loving genre is what you needed, this Ciao Records freebie is exactly what the doctor ordered. The build-up on this one might throw you off a bit, which is on purpose, but once you let that wash over, you're left with the fiercest of bangers. Don't even think of hesitating; hit the download and turn this up. Way up. And on good speakers; don't laptop lame out on this one.

khrisd4839 days ago

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