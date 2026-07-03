Christian Slater

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

mr robot
Pop Culture

‘Mr. Robot’ Creator Reveals Final Season Is ‘One Very Long Christmas Special’

USA's ambitious hacker drama will end after its upcoming fourth season.

Trace William Cowen2636 days ago
Rami Malek, Christian Slater, and Sam Esmail
Pop Culture

'Mr. Robot' Ending With Season 4 (UPDATE)

The Rami Malek/Christian Slater–starring show hasn't set a premiere date for its fourth, and possibly final, season just yet, but Slater did reveal it's currently in the writing stages.

Joe Price2891 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App