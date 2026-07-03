Chandler Jones

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Snapchat has given fans the opportunity to keep up with their favorite celebrities' daily activities up to the second. While many professional athletes have their Snapchat on private to family and friends, others openly share their luxurious lifestyles to the rest of the world. These are the 15 best athletes to follow.
Zion Olojede

Latest Stories

Sports

Chandler Jones Arrested for Violating Domestic Violence Protection Order

He was arrested for similar charges less than a month ago.

Joe Price1004 days ago
Sports

Chandler Jones Breaks Down in Tears on IG Live While Denying Aaron Hernandez Died by Suicide in Jail (UPDATE)

The video is the latest in a string of concerning social media posts from the 11-year NFL player.

Jose Martinez1024 days ago
Sports

Chandler Jones Blasts Raiders in Deleted Posts Over Access to Team Gym: 'Tryna Provoke a N***a'

The veteran edge rusher claimed he doesn't want to play for the team anymore.

Brad Callas1047 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Cris Carter Suggests Chandler Jones Was Smoking Marijuana Laced With PCP, Not Synthetic Weed

Carter's speculation isn't actually based on anything.

Chris Yuscavage3837 days ago

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