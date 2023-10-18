Chandler Jones Arrested for Violating Domestic Violence Protection Order

NFL free agent Chandler Jones has been arrested for the second time in less than a month after he allegedly violated a domestic violence temporary protection order, Deadspin reports.

The 33-year-old former Las Vegas Raiders defensive end was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 17 in Las Vegas and booked into Clark County Detention Center. Jail records show that he has since posted bond. The arrest comes just over three weeks after he was arrested on two counts of violating a protective order on Sept. 29. He is scheduled to appear in court over the first arrest on Dec. 4.

Per The New York Post, the protection order was granted to a woman who alleged he stole items from her home and filmed a video of himself burning them while in the nude. Among those items were a recycling bin, pool net, and various dog toys. The woman said she previously dated Jones, who allegedly abused her during their relationship.

In a worrying Instagram Live session last month before his first arrest, Jones cried and disputed whether his former New England Patriots teammate Aaron Hernandez died by suicide in jail in 2017. During the stream, he also blamed Raiders coach Josh McDaniels for Hernandez's death.

Jones said that he was placed into psychiatric care against his will last month by firefighters. He accused the firefighters of injecting him with a mysterious substance when he was put into a mental health hospital. He was let go from the Raiders by the end of September.

"The Raiders are hopeful that Chandler Jones receives the care that he needs," read the statement from the teams. "He, his family, and all those involved are in our thoughts. As this is now a legal matter, we will not be providing further comment." In March 2022, Jones signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the team.