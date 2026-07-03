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Foot Locker 'Compton Power Store' Exterior
Sneakers

Foot Locker Shutting Down Footaction Stores

Foot Locker Inc. just revealed it will be closing its Footaction stores and converting them into its current banner brands. Click here to learn more.

Victor Deng1883 days ago
Foot Locker and Champs adidas Collection
Sneakers

Foot Locker and Champs to Drop The ‘All Day I Dream About Sneakers’ Collection

Foot Locker and Champs have teamed up to release the newest adidas collection and apparel line, titled All Day I Dream About Sneakers for the sneaker head.

Brandon Constantine1946 days ago
Nike Air Max Wright
Sneakers

This Shopping Mall Staple Is the Real Nike Air Max MVP

A look at the Nike Air Max Wright, a shopping mall staple throughout the 2000s, and why it is the real Air Max MVP.

Mike DeStefano2304 days ago
Best Way to Buy Sneakers Lead
Sneakers

The Best Ways to Buy Sneakers in 2019

From downloading the best apps to finding the right stores, here is a guide to the best ways to buy sneakers.

Mike DeStefano2493 days ago
mr flower fantastic 2
Sneakers

Meet the Artist Turning Flowers Into Hyped Sneakers

Artist Mr. Flower Fantastic explains how he creates his art, to look like some of his favorite sneakers, out of flowers, his love for sneakers, and what it was like to make shoes for Serena Williams at the U.S. Open.

Matt Welty2862 days ago
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Air Jordan 3 Black/Cement Grey White Fire Red 854262 001 (Pair)
Sneakers

Champs Sports Is Restocking Several Air Jordan Retros Today

Champs Sports is restocking Air Jordan Retros today in Times Square including the 'Black/Cement' Air Jordan 3 and the 'Win Like 82' and 'Win Like 96' Air Jordan 11.

Riley Jones2998 days ago
Nike Air Max 97 Silver Bullet Sole Collector Release Date Roundup
Sneakers

Champs Sports Restocks for Air Max Day

Restock information for Champs Sports' Times Square Nike Air Max Day sneakers.

Riley Jones3035 days ago
Air Jordan 3 "Gold Toe'
Sneakers

Champs Sports Is Restocking a Ton of Air Jordans This Weekend

A full list of Air Jordan and Nike sneaker restocks for Champs Sports Times Square.

Riley Jones3046 days ago
Big Sean Puma Champs
Sneakers

Big Sean Explains Why He Jumped to Puma

Big Sean explains why he signed with Puma.

Mike DeStefano3217 days ago
Foot Locker Launch Reservation App
Sneakers

Launch App Makes Buying Sneakers at Foot Locker Easier

Foot Locker is using a launch app to make buying sneakers easier.

Sole Collector3275 days ago
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Air Jordan 1 High OG "Royal"
Sneakers

Air Jordans, Adidas, and More Restocking at Champs

Champs' Arena store in Chicago is hosting a restock for Air Jordans, Adidas, and more.

Brendan Dunne3278 days ago
Champs Sports Chicago
Sneakers

Champs Sports Announces New Chicago Location

Champs Sports has announced a new flagship store in Chicago on State Street.

Mike DeStefano3293 days ago
enzo amore champs sports sneaker giveway
Sneakers

WWE Wrestler Enzo Amore Surprises Boys & Girls Club With Free Jordans

How did stolen Yeezys turn into a major sneaker donation to the Boys & Girls club?

Gerald Flores3347 days ago
Migos Julio Jones
Sports

Migos Say the Atlanta Hawks Will Make It to the NBA Finals

Migos speak with Complex about "The Moment," their partnership with Julio Jones and Champs Sports, and how they will always represent the Atlanta Way.

Dria Roland3368 days ago

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