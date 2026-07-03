Featured
Superbad to Get Out, these are the films that defined modern cinema—prepare to debate our picks.Marc Griffin
From playing icons like Jackie Robinson and James Brown to becoming the MCU's Black Panther, these are Chadwick Boseman's most unforgettable performances.Kia Turner
From 'Iron Man' to 'Endgame' and beyond, we ranked every movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe—best to worst, most iconic to most forgettable.Khal
Pop Culture
Assessing the Strength of the ‘Black Panther’ Legacy, Five Years After the Film's Release
Complex examines how the Marvel Studios superhero film 'Black Panther' continues to move and inspire us as a culture, even five years after its release.Kevin Wong