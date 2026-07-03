Latest Stories
Hunter Biden Teaches Troll a Lesson on Addiction With Their Johnny Cash Profile Photo
Hunter Biden's new X account has people talking with his snarky remarks toward his conservative detractors.
Tommy Cash, Country Musician and Younger Brother of Johnny Cash, Dies at 84
The musician succeeds his brother, who died on Sept. 12, 2003.
Post Malone on Smoking 40-45 Cigarettes Per Day and Whether He’s Worried It’s Hurting His Voice
In a nearly two-hour interview with the 'Full Send' podcast team, Post Malone touches on everything from aliens to his daily smoking habits.
YNW Melly's Lawyer Addresses Prosecutors' Claims of a ‘Confession’ Video
In an exclusive statement to the 'Infamous' podcast, YNW Melly's lawyer pushes back against claims the rapper shared a "confession" video as evidence.
Miley Cyrus Talks Liam Hemsworth Divorce With Joe Rogan: 'It Felt Like a Relapse Every Time I'd Go Back'
Miley Cyrus says the "very public divorce" was mostly difficult due to how various news outlets attempted to toss blame without proper context.
Chris Hemsworth Shares Footage of 'Fat Thor' Singing Johnny Cash's Cover of NIN's "Hurt"
What would Trent think?
Diamond Supply Co. Launches The Limited Edition 'Cash Collection' Alongside Johnny Cash
Diamond Supply Co. presents the 'Cash Collection' with Johnny Cash.