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Members of Tyga's Crew Reportedly Attacked EDM Group Cash Cash at a Sea Cruise Festival
This sounds serious.
Premiere: Listen to Cash Cash's "Devil" f/ Busta Rhymes, B.o.B, and Neon Hitch
This will have you turnt.
Meet: Cash Cash
You can call it Jersey pride, but I've been happy to see some guys from my state make it big in EDM. The trio known as Cash Cash have been favorites o
Dillon Francis, Cash Cash, and Pretty Lights Added to X Games Austin
This weekend, Tiesto and Axwell will take the stage for the X Games Winter 2014 concert series, and the X Games is just continuing to up the ante. For their X Games Austin music lineup, they not only have Kanye West, the Flaming Lips, and Pretty Lights lined-up, but Dillon Francis, Candyland, and Cash Cash are also on the books. Tickets go on sale for this three-day event this Friday; there are more details via xgamesaustin.com. Hopefully one (if not all) of these performances get live-streamed.
OMG It’s Cash Cash
Our girl OHMYGODitsKat is BACK with a new interview, this time interviewing two-thirds of Cash Cash. This trio scored a solid hit for Big Beat with "T
Rudimental - "Free (Cash Cash x Gazzo Remix)"
There is something inspirational in electro tracks, a beat that pounds deep into the soul and power vocals that chant the words you have been too afraid to say or feel. But you find yourself singing along and clapping to the beat, counting with the buildup as it gets quicker, releasing a fuckton of pent up emotions in each drop. A solid electro track is one that takes you through that process, it's jampacked with feels.
Cash Cash - "Overtime" EP
Big Beat, the label that boasts a variety of artists from Doctor P and Flux Pavilion to Skrillex and Knife Party, released the latest EP from Cash Cash, the pop/EDM trio supported by Tiesto, Morgan Page, and Nicky Romero. Their six-track Overtime EP delivers a fun, upbeat, blended sound, with strong vocal tracks, pop melodies, and electro-house stomping beats that come together in a fluid and enjoyable collection of songs.
The Best Mixes of the Week
Last day of a long weekend, huh? What are you getting into? Hopefully you've still got some food in the fridge to throw on the grill. Get poolside, crack a cold one, and enjoy these last few hours before returning to reality. You need soundtracks, and DAD has you covered. Fourth of July week served us lovely, and there are a number of gems in mixed form that you better get acquainted with.
PREMIERE: Cash Cash - "Take Me Home"
2012 saw this Jersey-trio Cash Cash have two singles signed to Spinnin' Records, but their 2013 is shaping up to be something special. On June 25, Big