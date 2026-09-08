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d4vd performs at Gobi Tent during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 20, 2025 in Indio, California.
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D4vd Charged With Murder of Celeste Rivas, May Face Death Penalty

He could face life in prison or the death penalty if convicted.

Shawn Setaro152 days ago

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