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Rapper Lil Durk performs during 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 7, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Music

Lil Durk Files Motion to Sever New Racketeering Charges in Murder-for-Hire Case

Durk wants to separate out his new charges from his old ones.

Shawn Setaro18 days ago

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