Bryan Michael Cox

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Music

Muni Long on the Genesis of Her Viral Sensation "Made for Me": 'TikTok Just Did Its Thing'

The track was released shortly after Long's 35th birthday and went viral on TikTok, similar to her 2022 single "Hrs &amp; Hrs."

Jaelani Turner-Williams857 days ago
Roger Goodell and Jay Z
Music

Bryan-Michael Cox Claims JAY-Z Told Jermaine Dupri to Turn Down NFL Deal Less Than a Year Ago

JAY-Z's NFL partnership that will see him be the league's "live music entertainment strategist" has certainly sparked a number of publicly-aired opinions.

Gavin Evans2526 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

PROMO: A-Town, a Hitmaker, and the New 2016 Toyota Avalon

Watch our exclusive video with famed, Grammy Award-winning producer Bryan-Michael Cox to learn what the renowned hitmaker is up to next.

Brian Shoaf3808 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

PROMO: Bacardi’s House Party Goes Off the Hook in Atlanta

Meek Mill, Cap1, and DJ ACE make for a night to remember.

Bill Savage3879 days ago

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