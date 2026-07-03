Brooklyn Electronic Music Festival

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bemf 2014 lineup announcement
Music

Brooklyn Electronic Music Festival Announces 2014 Lineup, Drops Mix From Machinedrum

In an environment growing increasingly more friendly to far more mainstream, explosion, car alarm and wall-of-flames-friendly EDM, the Brooklyn Electr

marcuskdowling4315 days ago
starslinger wall
Music

Listen to Star Slinger's Brooklyn Electronic Music Festival 2013 Mix

Perfect mix to get some drinks to. Star Slinger's a beast with original production, his remix work is phenomenal, and he's got a certain vibe about hi

khrisd4638 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Here is the 2013 Brooklyn Electronic Music Festival Lineup

The sixth edition of the Brooklyn Electronic Music Festival is going down November 8-10 in a number of spots around the Williamsburg area. As you can

khrisd4649 days ago

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