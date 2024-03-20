Megan Fox Was ‘Not a Great Girlfriend’ to Brian Austin Green, Did a Lot of ‘Falling in Love With Other People’

Megan Fox has reflected on her former relationship with actor Brian Austin Green with some maturity.
The Expend4bles actress was a recent guest on the Call Your Daddy podcast in an episode posted on Tuesday, where she spoke about Green. The two began dating shortly after meeting in 2004 on the sitcom Hope & Faith, when Fox was 18 and Green was 31. The two were married from 2010 to 2021 and share three children, Noah, 11, Bodhi, nine, and Journey, six.
But while it wasn't a happy ending for Fox and Green, the actress looked back on the errors she made when she was with Green. Around the 29-minute mark of the episode, Fox was asked about being unable to be a single teenager and whether she felt like she "missed out on anything." Fox answered candidly, also admitting to her own faults.
"First of all, let me just say, I was not a great girlfriend to Brian. I'll be very honest," she told host Alex Cooper. "And he was not great to me either all the time, but I think it would be easy for me to lean into and complain about or let it seem like that relationship was one way.
She continued, "I was not great. Because I was young and really should not have been in a relationship of that level of commitment and magnitude," said Fox. "I shouldn't have been involved in that when I was 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23; I shouldn't have been."
Fox added that she "did a lot of falling in love with other people all the time" despite being with Green.
"I would go to work and fall in love because I was a kid. And, yeah, I never had the full freedom to be single and experience that life, and I thought for a minute when I got divorced that that's what I was gonna do, and I was single for like three weeks," she shared.
Fox found her match with artist-actor Machine Gun Kelly, although she revealed that the two called off their engagement last year. “I think that what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption,” Fox said later in the episode. “I think, as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se. What I can say is [he] is what I refer to as being my ‘twin soul’ and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what.”