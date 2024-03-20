Megan Fox Was ‘Not a Great Girlfriend’ to Brian Austin Green, Did a Lot of ‘Falling in Love With Other People’

Megan Fox has reflected on her former relationship with actor Brian Austin Green with some maturity.

The Expend4bles actress was a recent guest on the Call Your Daddy podcast in an episode posted on Tuesday, where she spoke about Green. The two began dating shortly after meeting in 2004 on the sitcom Hope & Faith, when Fox was 18 and Green was 31. The two were married from 2010 to 2021 and share three children, Noah, 11, Bodhi, nine, and Journey, six.

But while it wasn't a happy ending for Fox and Green, the actress looked back on the errors she made when she was with Green. Around the 29-minute mark of the episode, Fox was asked about being unable to be a single teenager and whether she felt like she "missed out on anything." Fox answered candidly, also admitting to her own faults.

"First of all, let me just say, I was not a great girlfriend to Brian. I'll be very honest," she told host Alex Cooper. "And he was not great to me either all the time, but I think it would be easy for me to lean into and complain about or let it seem like that relationship was one way.

She continued, "I was not great. Because I was young and really should not have been in a relationship of that level of commitment and magnitude," said Fox. "I shouldn't have been involved in that when I was 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23; I shouldn't have been."