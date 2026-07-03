Brandon Jacobs

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Latest Stories

Brandon Jacobs at a Giants game clapping
Sports

Former NFL Running Back Brandon Jacobs Admits He Did Cocaine Before a High School Game

The former Giants player revealed that he scored an eye-popping number of touchdowns after doing cocaine before a high school game.

Trey Alston714 days ago
Photo Removed
Sports

Brandon Jacobs Gives Six-Year Old Fan His Money Back

Guess he's no scrooge after all.

David Whitely5140 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

The New York Giants Have Released Brandon Jacobs

Get some, Ahmad Bradshaw.

Tony Markovich5244 days ago

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