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In honor of the NFL heading across the pond, let’s take a look back at the seven best individual performances in London.Chris Gaine
Sports
Danny Jacobs Tells Us He's Planning a Wakanda-Themed Ring Entrance, Wants Harsher Punishment for Canelo Alvarez
Before he headlines the card at Barclays Center Saturday night, we talked to middleweight contender Danny Jacobs about what he expects from Maciej Sulecki, why he was frustrated with Canelo Alvarez's punishment, who he would like to face next, and the special Wakanda-themed ring entrance he has planned.Adam Caparell
Episode 5 of Euphoria Season 3 on HBO featured Nate in, you guessed it, more Bottega Veneta.Mike DeStefano
From a Lil Jon classic performed by a James Brown impersonator, to a tense encounter with a loan shark, we break down Cassie and Nate's wedding night.Trace William Cowen