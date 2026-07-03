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The Borderlands 4 booth is seen at the Cologne trade fair center during the opening day of Gamescom 2025.
Life

'Borderlands 4' on Switch 2 Delayed With No New Release Date, Pre-Orders To Be Refunded

Gearbox delays 'Borderlands 4' on Switch 2 for extra development, promising refunds for fans who pre-ordered the game.

Sienna Dubois 295 days ago
Caleb McAlpine in a hoodie and cap sits on a throne-like chair, smiling. Next to him is an image of a Borderlands psycho mask with glowing eyes.
Pop Culture

Gearbox CEO Grants Terminally Ill Fan's Wish to Play 'Borderlands 4' Early

With only months to live, Caleb McAlpine fulfills his dream of playing the upcoming game thanks to the Borderlands online community and Gearbox.

Alex Ocho597 days ago
Jamie Lee Curtis wearing a shiny green jacket and red sunglasses at an IMDb event
Pop Culture

Jamie Lee Curtis Issues Apology After Saying Marvel Is in a 'Bad' Cinematic Phase (UPDATE)

The 65-year-old actress’ next movie is 'Borderlands,' which is set to release on Aug. 9.

taramhdvn716 days ago
Kevin Hart
Pop Culture

Kevin Hart Signs On to Star in ‘Borderlands’ Movie (UPDATE)

Kevin Hart has signed on to play Roland in the upcoming ‘Borderlands’ movie. Reports indicate he’ll play against type in a rare dramatic role.

Alex Galbraith1999 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Borderlands' Is Being Made Into a Movie

Another video game movie adaptation, but a promising one.

Debbie Encalada3976 days ago
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Pop Culture

IRL: In Real Life and "Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel" Turn One Complex Editor Into a Zero Gravity Vault Hunter

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel transforms one Complex Editor into a very, very lousy Vault Hunter

Hanuman Welch4295 days ago
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Pop Culture

Gearbox Software Announces "Battleborn", Releases Game Trailer Featuring M83 (Video)

The creators of the "Borderlands" series are back with a new adventure.

Gus Turner4393 days ago
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Pop Culture

Consult a Doctor After Seeing This "Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel" Trailer (Video)

"Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel" release date was annouced today in an epic trailer.

LastOneAwakeNYC4426 days ago
Pop Culture

Moon Blasting in First Footage of "Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel" (Video)

"Borderlands" developer released 15-minutes of footage from "Borderland: The Pre-Sequel"

LastOneAwakeNYC4435 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Guy Channels Psycho From "Borderlands", Didn't Help Him Win the Fight (Video)

During a fight caught on camera one guy seems to channel the psycho characters from borderlands, doesn't help him win

LastOneAwakeNYC4436 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Mad Max" Delayed Till 2015 (Video)

"Mad Max" Delayed Till 2015 (Video)

Steve Haske4466 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

"Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel": More Looting, More Shooting, and More Pandora

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel and Gearbox bring More Looting, More Shooting, and More Pandora

Andrew Freedman4483 days ago
Pop Culture

Rumor: "Borderlands" Sequel Called "Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel!"

A gaming site has leaked the next shooter from developer Gearbox, "Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel!"

LastOneAwakeNYC4485 days ago
Pop Culture

"Tales From the Borderlands" Details to be Revealed at SXSW (Video)

Telltale Games to discuss details of the collaboration

LastOneAwakeNYC4532 days ago

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