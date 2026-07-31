Amaal

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Terms performing on stage
Music

Toronto’s Manifesto Festival Announces 2022 Lineup f/ Jazmine Sullivan, Tems, Amaal, and More

Toronto's Manifesto Festival celebrates its 16th edition this summer with a lineup of performers like Jazmine Sullivan, Tems, Dylan Sinclair, Amaal, and more.

Bianca Thompson1521 days ago
Amaal poses in purple lighting for her new EP Milly.
Music

Amaal Reveals Her Truest Self on Sophomore EP 'Milly'

The Toronto R&amp;B artist steps into her truest form on her new EP. “'Milly' is the first time I experienced creating without censoring myself," she says.

Emerson Pearson1742 days ago
Drake, Belly, The Weeknd, Majid Jordan, Tommy Genesis, and Hunnah
Music

Best New Canadian Songs: Drake, TwoTiime, Belly, and More

Summer is officially over, but these new tracks from the likes of The Weeknd, Majid Jordan, and Tommy Genesis have helped to soften the blow.

Sumiko Wilson1772 days ago
The best Canadian songs of July 2021, from Drake and Smiley to Sidhu Moose Wala to Amaal
Music

Best New Canadian Songs: Smiley, Drake, Belly, Chiiild, and More

As we await the release of 'Certified Lover Boy,' there's been no shortage of northern heat to keep us vibing. Here are the best Canadian songs of July 2021.

Alex Nino Gheciu1833 days ago
Singer Amaal standing in a purple arch
Music

Toronto R&B Singer Amaal Returns With Sultry Track “Honey”

“Honey” is subtle yet sultry, as Amaal uses her signature whispery vocals to embrace her sexuality as she sings about being spoiled and showed off.

Natalie Harmsen1849 days ago
Advertisement
black alliance warner
Music

Charmaine, Amaal, and Jacksoul Reimagine Classics on 'Black Alliance Vol. 1'

Ahead of Black History Month, Warner Music Canada have announced a compilation of Black Canadian artists covering songs by legendary Black artists.

Sydney Brasil2015 days ago
amaal
Music

Amaal Talks Going From Political to Personal on Her Juno-Nominated EP

The Somali-Canadian R&B singer says her EP 'Black Dove' is her most intensely personal effort yet. Though her upcoming full-length, 'Milly,' might top it.

dcowie2339 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App