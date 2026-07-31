Amaal Nuux

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Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: K-Riz, Raahiim, Amaal Nuux

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1113 days ago
amaal
Music

Amaal Talks Going From Political to Personal on Her Juno-Nominated EP

The Somali-Canadian R&B singer says her EP 'Black Dove' is her most intensely personal effort yet. Though her upcoming full-length, 'Milly,' might top it.

dcowie2339 days ago
Amaal Nuux Scream Single Complex Canada
Music

Amaal Nuux Is Back With a Sultry New Single, "Scream"

The Somali-born, Toronto-based singer/songwriter has a new single that shows her more sensual side.

jayemkayem3291 days ago

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