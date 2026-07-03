Allison Mack

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alison mack
Pop Culture

Allison Mack Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for Her Involvement in NXIVM Sex Cult

Actress Allison Mack has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for her involvement in NXIVN, the alleged sex cult founded by Keith Raniere.

Joe Price1844 days ago
Allison Mack exits the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.
Pop Culture

Allison Mack Provided Recording of Nxivm Leader Discussing Branding Members

Prosecutors are requesting a reduced sentence for actress Allison Mack after she provided them with audio tapes that helped convict Nxivm leader Keith Raniere.

Jose Martinez1851 days ago
nxivum sex cult sign
Life

Keith Raniere, Leader of Sex Cult Linked to Allison Mack, Found Guilty on All Charges

Prosecutors said Keith Raniere used a self-help organization as a front for a sex-ring that enslaved several women.

Kyle Shokeye2585 days ago
Allison Mack sex cult
Life

Woman Details Her Encounter With Allison Mack's Alleged Sex Cult

"Cults aren’t exclusively made up of freaks or damaged, desperate people," reads the pseudonymous account.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2987 days ago
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Pop Culture

Former Colleague Describes How 'Smallville' Star Allison Mack Tried to Lure Her Into Sex Cult

Actress Samia Shoaib shares an account of her interactions and emails with Allison Mack.

Eric Skelton3008 days ago

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