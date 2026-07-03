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Allison Mack Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for Her Involvement in NXIVM Sex Cult
Actress Allison Mack has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for her involvement in NXIVN, the alleged sex cult founded by Keith Raniere.
Allison Mack Provided Recording of Nxivm Leader Discussing Branding Members
Prosecutors are requesting a reduced sentence for actress Allison Mack after she provided them with audio tapes that helped convict Nxivm leader Keith Raniere.
Keith Raniere, Leader of Sex Cult Linked to Allison Mack, Found Guilty on All Charges
Prosecutors said Keith Raniere used a self-help organization as a front for a sex-ring that enslaved several women.
Details Emerge About 'Smallville' Star Allison Mack's Alleged 12-Year Involvement With Sex Cult
If convicted, Mack faces 15 years in prison.
Woman Details Her Encounter With Allison Mack's Alleged Sex Cult
"Cults aren’t exclusively made up of freaks or damaged, desperate people," reads the pseudonymous account.
Former Colleague Describes How 'Smallville' Star Allison Mack Tried to Lure Her Into Sex Cult
Actress Samia Shoaib shares an account of her interactions and emails with Allison Mack.