From Drake to The Weeknd to Jessie Reyez, these are the albums we can't wait to hear over the next 12 months.Tim Kennedy
Featured
Catch up on the gems you might have missed this month.Aaron Zorgel
Toronto R&B singer-songwriter a l l i e opens up about starting a new chapter on her sophomore album "Tabula Rasa," which is an international love letter.Natalie Harmsen
With fiery new tracks from Shad to KILLY to Young Clancy, these Canadian songs were the perfect soundtrack for the increasingly warm weather this month.Sumiko Wilson