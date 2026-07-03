Alexandra Shipp

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Pop Culture

Watch The First Trailer The Lin-Manuel Miranda-Directed Musical 'Tick, Tick...Boom!'

Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his directorial debut with the Netflix musical 'Tick, Tick...Boom!' an adaptation of Jonathan Larson's 1990 solo piece.

tara mahadevan1864 days ago
'Dark Phoenix' Press Junket x Complex News
Pop Culture

'Dark Phoenix' Cast Reflects on the X-Men's Final Battle

Complex caught up with the 'Dark Phoenix' cast (and director Simon Kinberg) to talk the new film and the franchise's legacy.

Khal2599 days ago
sophie turner x men
Pop Culture

Here's the New Trailer for 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix'

'Dark Phoenix' will hit theaters on June 7, 2019.

Abel Shifferaw2697 days ago
shaft trailer
Pop Culture

Here's the Trailer for the Upcoming 'Shaft' Movie

'Shaft' will hit theaters on June 14.

Abel Shifferaw2718 days ago
Alexandra Shipp with a 'Tragedy Girls' mask
Pop Culture

Alexandra Shipp Talks 'Tragedy Girls' and Why Her Knife Game Is So On Point

Alexandra Shipp, star of 'Tragedy Girls,' talks her favorite horror movie, learning how to stab people, and what she shares in common with her character.

Khal3178 days ago
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Alexandra Shipp on Complex Facebook Live
Pop Culture

Watch 'Tragedy Girls' Star Alexandra Shipp Spin The Wheel of Death

Shipp tells us what it was like to fight Craig Robinson on-screen.

Khal3190 days ago
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Music

Lifetime's Aaliyah Movie Is As Bad As You Expected It to Be

From the casting to the script, a lot went wrong. Aaliyah deserved better.

Michael Arceneaux4262 days ago
Pop Culture

Personality Complex: Alexandra Shipp Goes From Emo Kid to Aaliyah

Get to know the up-and-coming actress/singer starring in Lifetime's "Aaliyah: Princess of R&B."

Tara Aquino4266 days ago

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