Alex Smith

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Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Hasn't Been Contacted by Any NFL Team

The NFL really shouldn't make Colin Kaepernick's collusion case this easy.

Alex Galbraith2778 days ago
Quarterback Alex Smith #11 of the Washington Redskins addresses the media
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Redskins QB Alex Smith Leaves Game With Gruesome Leg Injury

Alex Smith leaves the game against the Texans with an apparent broken leg.

Xavier Hamilton2798 days ago
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Redskins’ Kendall Fuller Finds Out He Was Traded to the Chiefs on Twitter

The former Washington cornerback initially thought he was staying put.

Joe Price3090 days ago
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Kansas City Chiefs Agree to Trade Alex Smith to Washington Redskins

The Chiefs will reportedly save $17 million by trading Alex Smith.

Eric Skelton3090 days ago

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