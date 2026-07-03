Alex Caruso

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Alex Caruso in action on Jan. 21
Sports

The Bulls and Bucks are Beefing on Twitter After Caruso Injury

The Chicago Bulls’ Alex Caruso has fractured his right wrist following a flagrant foul from Grayson Allen of the Bucks during Friday's game.

Brenton Blanchet1637 days ago
alex-caruso-arrested-weed
Sports

Alex Caruso Arrested for Marijuana Possession in Texas

27-year-old Los Angeles Lakers player Alex Caruso was arrested for marijuana possession in Brazos County, Texas on Tuesday, jail records show.

Abel Shifferaw1851 days ago
alex caruso
Sports

Alex Caruso Responds to Rumors of LeBron James' NBA Bubble Living Situation

Alex Caruso joined Complex's 'Load Management' podcast and cleared up the rumors surrounding LeBron James' upgraded living conditions in the NBA bubble.

Jordan Rose2179 days ago
Load Management April 2020 Updated Logo
Sports

Alex Caruso Talks NBA Bubble, LeBron James + Tua Tagovailoa on NFL Life: Listen to Ep. 37 of Load Management

Lakers sensation Alex Caruso appeared on the Load Management pod to fill the guys in on NBA Bubble life before Tua Tagovaoloa joined the crew from Miami.

Complex Sports2181 days ago
Dwight Howard
Sports

Dwight Howard, Alex Caruso, Tacko Fall and Melo Highlight NBA's First All-Star Ballot Voting

Dwight Howard, Alex Caruso, and Carmelo Anthony are among the early surprises on the NBA's All-Star ballot.

Joe Price2389 days ago
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