Aldon Smith

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Aldon Smith, circa October 2020, wearing a Dallas Cowboys jersey with the number 58, standing on the field.
Sports

Aldon Smitth Said He Was ‘Struggling’ Before Death, Newly Surfaced Video Shows

A newly-resurfaced video saw the former 49ers linebacker reflecting on a lifelong struggle just days before his death.

Alex Ocho33 days ago
Inside Ex-49ers Star Aldon Smith's Final Hours
Sports

Ex-49ers Star Aldon Smith Was 'Perfectly Fine' Right Before Death, Friend Says

Hours before his sudden death at 36, the troubled NFL sack leader was quietly handing out pizza to the homeless. Friends say that wasn’t the only surprise.

Bernadette Giacomazzo34 days ago
Aldon Smith
Sports

Former 49ers Pass Rusher Aldon Smith Dies at 36

The San Francisco 49ers called Smith's death "sudden and tragic" in a statement Saturday afternoon. No cause of death was given.

Mark Elibert34 days ago
Aldon Smith #99 of the Oakland Raiders
Sports

Former NFL Star Aldon Smith Pleads Not Guilty to Domestic Violence, Assault Charges

Former NFL defensive lineman Aldon Smith faces another legal battle stemming from an alleged altercation with his fiancée on March 3.

Jose Martinez3049 days ago

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