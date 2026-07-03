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Bringing a team to Vegas looks like a hypocritical move by the NFL. But the Oakland Raiders are the perfect franchise, built with bravado in their DNA.DJ Dunson
Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift was rumored to be involved in a homicide investigation, but multiple sources have since said this isn’t the case.Joe Price
The Cowboys surprised some around the NFL by cutting the linebacker taken in the second-round in 2016 out of Notre Dame. Here are five places Smith could fit.Ian Wharton
Former Kansas State basketball coach Jerome Tang isn’t the first coach to go nuclear on their own players.Jack Erwin