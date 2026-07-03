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Sports
5 NFL Teams That Should Sign Jaylon Smith
The Cowboys surprised some around the NFL by cutting the linebacker taken in the second-round in 2016 out of Notre Dame. Here are five places Smith could fit.
Ian Wharton1745 days ago