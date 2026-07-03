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ScHoolboy Q
Music

ScHoolboy Q Announces New 'Thank Que' Album On Instagram

He hasn't revealed a release date yet.

Trey Alston6 days ago
Future.
Music

Future Bares All as He Returns With 10th Studio Album, 'The Real Me' — Listen Here

The Atlanta rapper is back feeding the streets with his first full length project in four years.

Will Lavin7 days ago
Chief Keef
Music

Chief Keef Announces First National Headlining Tour Since 2024

Chief Keef announced his 19-date Chief Keef Live 2026 tour, his first national headlining run since 2024.

Mark Elibert8 days ago
BLXST wearing a white shirt, beige shorts, blue cap, and sneakers stands on a red carpet with a "REVOLVE" sign in the background.
Music

BLXST Releases 'Labor of Love,' His First Album in Two Years

The Grammy-nominated artist reconnects with his roots on the self-written and self-produced 'Labor of Love,' featuring Sasha Keable, Cheyenne Wright, and Big Sad 1900.

Mark Elibert34 days ago
Weezer performing on stage on the left. Kenny Beats in a checkered shirt and cap standing in front of a red and white backdrop on the right.
Music

Weezer Enlists Kenny Beats to Produce ‘The Gold Album'

The veteran rock band announces a new self-titled album with production from Kenny Beats and Klas Ählund.

Alex Ocho43 days ago
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Quavo and Pharrell
Music

Quavo Says His Album With Pharrell Has Been Turned In

Huncho announced the project last year when speaking to paparazzi in Paris.

Trey Alston51 days ago
(L-R) French Montana and Max B.
Music

French Montana and Max B Keep the Wave Going with 'Cosmos Brothers' Album

The longtime collaborators have returned with 'Wave Gods 2,' a 26-track project packed with major features, melodic street records, and the new "Go Ladies" video.

Mark Elibert55 days ago
Drake performing on stage, wearing a black leather jacket and glasses, with a red-lit background.
Music

Will Drake Release ‘Iceman,’ ‘Maid of Honour,’ and ‘Habibti’ on Vinyl?

Here's why fans may be waiting months before Drake's new albums get physical releases, if they will at all.

Alex Ocho60 days ago
(L-R) Drake, Russ, Steph Curry, Lil Dicky and Usain Bolt.
Music

Drake's 'Iceman' Gets People Talking as Russ, Steph Curry, Lil Dicky, Usain Bolt and More React

As expected, Drizzy's three-album drop has got a lot of people talking.

Will Lavin62 days ago
Drake wearing a glittery glove is behind a row of smartphones displaying emoji keyboards.
Music

Drake Torches Bot Farm in ‘Iceman’ Stream, Fans Speculate It’s a Kendrick Lamar Reference

The rapper’s latest ‘Iceman’ livestream moment has fans convinced he’s taking another shot at Kendrick Lamar.

Mark Elibert63 days ago
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Drake performing on stage, holding a microphone, wearing a black leather vest, and pointing into the crowd.
Music

Could Drake Become the First Artist to Sweep the Billboard 200’s Top 3?

Drake announced he will release three albums simultaneously: 'Iceman,' 'Maid of Honour,' and 'Habibti.'

Alex Ocho63 days ago
Drake performing on stage, wearing a black leather jacket and clear glasses, with red lighting in the background.
Music

Drake Reveals Covers for Three New Albums, Including Nod to Michael Jackson’s Gloves

Drizzy announced will be releasing three new albums simultaneously tonight: 'Iceman,' 'Maid of Honour,' and 'Habibti.'

Alex Ocho63 days ago
Drake and Shane Gillis
Music

Drake Taps Shane Gillis and Son Adonis for New 'Iceman' Livestream

Shane Gillis appeared as a police officer while Drake’s son Adonis hilariously drove a cop car during the latest ICEMAN livestream episode.

Mark Elibert63 days ago
Drake performing on stage, wearing a white vest with a rooster design, holding a microphone, with a fiery background.
Music

Drake Calls Out DJ Khaled on New Song: 'Your People Still Waiting for a 'Free Palestine''

Drake played a ton of new music during the latest episode of his 'Iceman' livestream series.

Trace William Cowen63 days ago
Chris Brown wearing a pink cardigan, sunglasses, and a patterned bandana stands in front of a Louis Vuitton backdrop.
Music

Chris Brown Thanks Fans for Supporting New Album Despite ‘Mixed Reviews’

The singer said his last three albums faced similar scrutiny before eventually connecting with listeners.

Mark Elibert67 days ago
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Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood smiling together, wearing stylish jackets.
Music

Rolling Stones Preview 'Foreign Tongues' at Intimate Brooklyn Event With Conan O’Brien

The band introduced new music and discussed their creative process during a packed Brooklyn event with Conan O’Brien.

Mark Elibert72 days ago

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