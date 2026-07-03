Air

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Marlon Wayans at a screening for 'Good Grief,' Jennifer Lopez attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show during Paris Fashion Week.
Pop Culture

Marlon Wayans Explains How Jennifer Lopez Helped Him Land His Role in 'Air'

J Lo recommended Ben Affleck seek out Wayans for a crucial role in the movie.

Joe Price680 days ago
This is Ben Affleck speaking Spanish.
Pop Culture

Fans React to Ben Affleck Speaking Almost Flawless Spanish When Promoting ‘Air’

Ben Affleck went viral for speaking almost perfect Spanish while promoting his new film 'Air,' which he directed and stars in as Phil Knight.

taramhdvn1198 days ago
This is a photo of Chris Tucker.
Pop Culture

Chris Tucker Still Down for ‘Rush Hour 4,’ Tells Fans His Upcoming Projects Aren’t ‘What You’ve Normally Seen'

In a new interview Chris Tucker discussed a long-gestating fourth 'Rush Hour' movie. He also talked about his upcoming role in Ben Affleck's 'Air.'

Eric Diep1214 days ago

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