Aimé Leon Dore

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Aimé Leon Dore.
Style

Aimé Leon Dore Launches Its First Dedicated Women's Collection

The fashion brand is ready to elevate women's wear with a new collection of lightweight essentials, sport-inspired pieces and more.

Jaelani Turner-Williams44 days ago

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