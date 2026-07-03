Ageism

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Howie Mandel in 2024
Pop Culture

Howie Mandel Apologizes to Kelly Ripa After Awkward On-Air Exchange

The comedian addressed the viral ‘Live’ moment, saying he rarely apologizes for jokes — but this one didn’t land.

Simone Torn110 days ago
Howie Mandel smiling for photo
Pop Culture

Howie Mandel Pushes Back on Kelly Ripa’s Comment About His Age

The comedian questioned the phrasing after Ripa reacted to him turning 70, leading to a tense moment on air.

Simone Torn114 days ago
Leonardo DiCaprio during the opening ceremony at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Grand Theatre Lumiere on May 13, 2025 in Cannes, France.
Pop Culture

Leonardo DiCaprio Says He Feels 'Emotionally 35' and 'More Honest' at His Age

The Academy Award-winning actor, who turned 50 last November, said he feels he should be more "upfront" as he ages.

Jaelani Turner-Williams339 days ago
Jalen Green and Draya Michele at the NAHMIAS SS25 Menswear Show held at the Pan Pacific Park Gymnasium.
Pop Culture

Draya Michele Says Jalen Green Relationship Criticism Is 'Ageist,' Compares it to Homophobia

She left a comment on a video from a TikTok user that called the dynamic of her relationship "weird."

Joe Price353 days ago
Nikola Jokić in a Denver Nuggets jersey holds the basketball, guarded by LeBron James in a Los Angeles Lakers jersey during a game.
Sports

Nikola Jokić Did 'Nothing' to Celebrate Birthday, Says Turning 30 'Makes Me Feel Sad'

"I don't like my birthday," the Denver Nuggets player told reporters, joking that they are "dinosaurs."

Trace William Cowen513 days ago
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Jennifer Love Hewitt is sitting on a couch, smiling, with festive Christmas decorations in the background.
Pop Culture

Jennifer Love Hewitt Reflects on Aging in Hollywood

The actress says fans have a hard time with celebrities getting older.

Mark Elibert567 days ago
LL Cool J at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.
Music

LL Cool J Says He Has Unreleased Music With Michael Jackson, Hopes to Change Hip-Hop's Ageism Problem

The 56-year-old rapper and actor dropped his first album in over a decade earlier this month.

Joe Price673 days ago
A man stands against a dark backdrop wearing a red and black jacket, a red hat, and layered silver chains
Sports

Watch Cam'ron Vent About Joel Embiid 'Committing Treason' With Comments About Team USA and LeBron Being 'Older'

Embiid suggested in a new interview that Team USA features several players who are past their prime.

Brad Callas725 days ago
This is an image of Young Rome on the right and Marques Houston in the left
Music

Young Rome Condemns Fellow Immature Member Marques Houston’s Comments About Women’s Age

Marques Houston’s unfortunate remarks didn’t sit well with Immature bandmate Young Rome, who gave his "sincerest apologies" for the "insensitive" words.

Starr Savoy1185 days ago
Halle Berry lead image for news story
Pop Culture

Halle Berry Claps Back at Troll Saying She’s ‘Posting Nudes for Attention in Menopause’

Halle Berry shut down a troll who had a negative take on her latest Instagram photo. The pic featured Berry nude while drinking wine on a balcony.

Dayna Haffenden1194 days ago
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Madonna presents at the 2023 Grammy Awards
Music

Madonna Rips People Making Fun of Her Appearance, Accuses Them of ‘Ageism and Misogyny'

Madonna has hit back at people commented on her physical appearance during the Grammy Awards, attributing their reaction to “ageism and misogyny.”

Brad Callas1256 days ago
Serge Ibaka attends an intimate dinner; Kendrick Perkins attends NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.
Sports

Serge Ibaka Responds to Kendrick Perkins Suggesting He Lied About His Age

Serge Ibaka took to Twitter to fire back at his former Thunder teammate Kendrick Perkins after he "went too far" when insinuating he lied about his age.

Jose Martinez1299 days ago
Brandy attends 2021 AMAs.
Music

Brandy Sued by Ex-Housekeeper Who Claims She Was Fired Over Her Age

Brandy has been sued by her former housekeeper who alleges she was let go because she was older. She also claims the singer failed to pay her what she's owed.

Jose Martinez1576 days ago
carrie-anne-moss
Pop Culture

'The Matrix' Star Carrie-Anne Moss Reveals She Was Offered Grandma Role When She Turned 40

Carrie-Anne Moss, best known for playing Trinity in 'The Matrix,' said she was offered a film role as a grandmother the moment she turned 40.

Joe Price1923 days ago

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