Latest Stories
Howie Mandel Apologizes to Kelly Ripa After Awkward On-Air Exchange
The comedian addressed the viral ‘Live’ moment, saying he rarely apologizes for jokes — but this one didn’t land.
Howie Mandel Pushes Back on Kelly Ripa’s Comment About His Age
The comedian questioned the phrasing after Ripa reacted to him turning 70, leading to a tense moment on air.
Leonardo DiCaprio Says He Feels 'Emotionally 35' and 'More Honest' at His Age
The Academy Award-winning actor, who turned 50 last November, said he feels he should be more "upfront" as he ages.
Draya Michele Says Jalen Green Relationship Criticism Is 'Ageist,' Compares it to Homophobia
She left a comment on a video from a TikTok user that called the dynamic of her relationship "weird."
Nikola Jokić Did 'Nothing' to Celebrate Birthday, Says Turning 30 'Makes Me Feel Sad'
"I don't like my birthday," the Denver Nuggets player told reporters, joking that they are "dinosaurs."
Jennifer Love Hewitt Reflects on Aging in Hollywood
The actress says fans have a hard time with celebrities getting older.
LL Cool J Says He Has Unreleased Music With Michael Jackson, Hopes to Change Hip-Hop's Ageism Problem
The 56-year-old rapper and actor dropped his first album in over a decade earlier this month.
Watch Cam'ron Vent About Joel Embiid 'Committing Treason' With Comments About Team USA and LeBron Being 'Older'
Embiid suggested in a new interview that Team USA features several players who are past their prime.
Young Rome Condemns Fellow Immature Member Marques Houston’s Comments About Women’s Age
Marques Houston’s unfortunate remarks didn’t sit well with Immature bandmate Young Rome, who gave his "sincerest apologies" for the "insensitive" words.
Halle Berry Claps Back at Troll Saying She’s ‘Posting Nudes for Attention in Menopause’
Halle Berry shut down a troll who had a negative take on her latest Instagram photo. The pic featured Berry nude while drinking wine on a balcony.
Madonna Rips People Making Fun of Her Appearance, Accuses Them of ‘Ageism and Misogyny'
Madonna has hit back at people commented on her physical appearance during the Grammy Awards, attributing their reaction to “ageism and misogyny.”
Serge Ibaka Responds to Kendrick Perkins Suggesting He Lied About His Age
Serge Ibaka took to Twitter to fire back at his former Thunder teammate Kendrick Perkins after he "went too far" when insinuating he lied about his age.
Brandy Sued by Ex-Housekeeper Who Claims She Was Fired Over Her Age
Brandy has been sued by her former housekeeper who alleges she was let go because she was older. She also claims the singer failed to pay her what she's owed.
'The Matrix' Star Carrie-Anne Moss Reveals She Was Offered Grandma Role When She Turned 40
Carrie-Anne Moss, best known for playing Trinity in 'The Matrix,' said she was offered a film role as a grandmother the moment she turned 40.