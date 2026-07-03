Afro

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On his new album, ‘Sanity’, the Nigerian star reshapes the narrative around growth in Afrobeats. Built on heritage, honesty and spiritual edge, the 16-song project sees him confront fame, pressure, and identity.
Soltesh Iyere

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