Soltesh Iyere
Joined May 2025 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories
The Rebirth Of Bella Shmurda
On his new album, ‘Sanity’, the Nigerian star reshapes the narrative around growth in Afrobeats. Built on heritage, honesty and spiritual edge, the 16-song project sees him confront fame, pressure, and identity.
Soltesh Iyere302 days ago
Sheniece Charway, Abdul Abdullah & Adesope Olajide Want The Best For Afrobeats
With Afrobeats cemented as a global movement, Martell appoints three ambassadors to amplify its influence from Lagos to London and beyond.
Soltesh Iyere392 days ago
Inside The Rise Of Portable, Afrobeats’ Most Unlikely Disruptor
Hailing from the streets of Otta in Lagos, Nigeria—with no label and no PR polish, Portable has turned controversy into currency. As Afrobeats scales global heights, he reminds us that not all stars are built the same.
Soltesh Iyere505 days ago