Afro B

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Afro B "Fine Wine and Hennessy" f/ Slim Jxmmi
Music

Premiere: Afro B and Slim Jxmmi Hit the Club in "Fine Wine & Hennessy" Video

This marks the fourth visual off Afro B's newly released project, 'Afrowave 3.'

Joshua Espinoza2460 days ago

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