Adidas Tennis Hu

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Pharrell x Adidas Tennis Hu 'Dip Dye' DB2861
Sneakers

Pharrell Dip-Dyed His Adidas Tennis Hu Model

Adidas has released four new colorways, two for men and two for women, of Pharrell's Tennis Hu model. The dip-dyed pairs are available in yellow, blue, mint green, and maroon.

Mike DeStefano2902 days ago
Pharrell x Adidas Tennis HU v2 BB9542 (Lateral)
Sneakers

A New Version of Pharrell's Tennis Hu Model Is Releasing

A new sneaker from Pharrell and Adidas has surfaced. The sequel to the Tennis Hu, the Tennis Hu v2 adds a new upper design, suede overlays, and leather hits to the affordable model.

Mike DeStefano2908 days ago
Pharrell x Adidas Tennis Hu AQ0988 (Lateral)
Sneakers

More Pharrell Adidas Coming Soon

Official release information for three upcoming pairs of the Pharrell x Adidas Tennis Hu.

Mike DeStefano2985 days ago
Pharrell x Adidas Tennis HU/Stan Smith Collection
Sneakers

More Colorful Pairs of Adidas From Pharrell

Official release information for the upcoming Pharrell x Adidas 'Holi' collection featuring pairs of the Tennis HU and Stan Smith.

Mike DeStefano3063 days ago
Pharrell Adidas NMD Hu Trail Blank Canvas AC7031 White Profile
Sneakers

These Pharrell x Adidas Sneakers Are a 'Blank Canvas'

Official release information for the Pharrell x Adidas 'Blank Canvas' pack.

Mike DeStefano3069 days ago
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Pharrell x Adidas Tennis Hu Holi Bright Yellow Release Date DA9617 Profile
Sneakers

Pharrell Williams Is Dropping More Sneakers for the Holi Festival

The 'Bright Yellow' Pharrell Williams x Adidas Tennis Hu will release on March 2, 2018 at a retail price of $110.

Brandon Richard3089 days ago
pharrell x adidas tennis hu bright blue
Sneakers

Closer Look: Pharrell x Adidas Tennis Hu Gets New Spring Colorways

Pharrell x Adidas Tennis Hu 'Bright Green' and 'Bright Blue'

Michael Conway3092 days ago
Pharrell x Adidas Tennis Hu 'Multicolor' CQ2631 (Lateral)
Sneakers

Adidas Is Dropping a Another Multicolored Pair of Pharrell's Tennis Hu

A new multicolored pair of Pharrell's Tennis Hu model from Adidas.

Mike DeStefano3094 days ago
Stan Smith Pharrell Williams
Sneakers

Pharrell's Adidas Collaboration Comes Full Circle

Pharrell Williams and Adidas are releasing a 'Pastel Pack' of the Tennis Hu and Stan Smith.

Zac Dubasik3269 days ago
Pharrell x Adidas Tennis Hu Red Release Date Heel
Sneakers

The Next Wave of Pharrell-Designed Adidas Is Solid

The Pharrell x Adidas Tennis Hu "Solids Pack" releases on September 8 for $110 each.

Brandon Richard3271 days ago
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Best Sneakers July 2017
Sneakers

Editors' Picks: The Best Sneakers of July 2017

The Sole Collector staff breaks down the best sneakers of July 2017.

Sole Collector3272 days ago
Adidas Tennis Hu BY2673 Profile
Sneakers

Pharrell's Next Adidas Release on July 28

Pharrell's round two of Adidas Tennis Hu sneakers releases on July 28.

Brendan Dunne3286 days ago
Pharrell x Adidas Tennis Hu Summer 2017
Sneakers

More Pharrell x Adidas Tennis Hu Colorways Lined Up for This Summer

Even more colorways of Pharrell's Adidas Tennis Hu surface.

Brandon Richard3352 days ago
Pharrell x Adidas Tennis Hu Red & Navy Release Date
Sneakers

Two More Colorways of Pharrell's Adidas Tennis Hu

Red and Navy-based colorway of the Pharrell-designed Adidas Tennis Hu to release this summer.

Brandon Richard3358 days ago

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