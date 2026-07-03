Adidas Handball Spezial

Born from Adidas’ focus on indoor sports in the 1970s, the Handball Spezial was crafted to meet the needs of handball players with its gum rubber sole and durable suede upper. Unlike Adidas’ high-tech basketball and running shoes, it embraces a straightforward design that prioritizes grip and agility on court. The sneaker found a second life in the 1980s European streetwear scene, where its minimalist look became a go-to for those blending sport and style. Today, it’s cherished not just for its athletic roots but as a versatile piece that effortlessly complements casual, retro-inspired wardrobes, cementing its place as a cultural bridge between heritage and modern fashion.

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Adidas Spezial sneaker in beige suede with red stripes and heel tab, gum sole, and white laces.
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