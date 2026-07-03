People Are Criticizing Adam McKay for Making Movie About January 6 Assault on Capitol Called 'J6'
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Fresh off the heightened online discourse surrounding his latest movie 'Don’t Look Up,' McKay once again has the internet abuzz thanks to his new project.Jordan Rose
Pop Culture
We Cast Adam McKay's Upcoming HBO Series on the Race for the COVID-19 Vaccine, 'The First Shots'
'Succession' producer Adam McKay is turning the COVD-19 vaccine book 'The First Shots' into a series for HBO. We took a stab at dream casting the major players.Karla Rodriguez
The actor/writer/director goes deep with his 'Don't Look Up' collaborator Adam McKay in a new interview touching on meditation, therapy, and much more.Trace William Cowen
The cast and creators of 'Wayne'—which recently received a second life on Amazon Prime—discuss the themes and creation of the Certified Fresh action-comedy.Khal