Adam Mckay

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(L-R) Adam McKay and Will Ferrell.
Pop Culture

Adam McKay Says He's 'Open to the Idea' of Reconnecting With Will Ferrell After Fallout

The 'Anchorman' director said that he and Ferrell 'always got along great in the past.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams20 days ago
Honoree Adam McKay attends US-Ireland Alliance’s 16th Annual Oscar Wilde Awards at The Ebell Club of Los Angeles on March 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California/Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo attend as Universal Pictures presents special New York City WICKED Screening at Metrograph on December 03, 2024 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Adam McKay: ‘Wicked’ Is ‘Radical,’ Could Be ‘Banned in 3-5 Years’

The screenwriter, producer and filmmaker believes that 'Wicked' could be banned due to the current political climate.

Jaelani Turner-Williams570 days ago
A news report is pictured taking place
Pop Culture

Viral TV News Clip Called Out as Alarmingly Similar to ‘Don’t Look Up’ Scene

Though not well-reviewed overall, the Adam McKay film included several strong scenes, including one that's now been more or less recreated in reality.

Trace William Cowen1457 days ago
Jerry West attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Philadelphia 76ers
Sports

Jerry West Goes After HBO Over ‘Winning Time’ Depiction, Claims He'll Take Issue to Supreme Court 'If I Have To'

Jerry West has indicated that he’s willing to take HBO to the Supreme Court over his depiction in the series, 'Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.'

Joe Price1541 days ago
Adam McKay and Will Ferrell at Comedy Awards
Pop Culture

New Details Emerge on Adam McKay’s ‘Winning Time’ Casting Decision That Led to Will Ferrell Fallout

Adam McKay revealed what the exact casting decision was for his upcoming HBO show 'Winning Time' that ended his friendship with Will Ferrell.

Jordan Rose1604 days ago
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Leonardo DiCaprio attends Netflix's "Don't Look Up" World Premiere
Pop Culture

Leonardo DiCaprio Jumped Into Frozen Lake to Save His Huskies While Filming 'Don’t Look Up’

Leonardo DiCaprio is no stranger to ice. But unlike his character Jack Dawson in 'Titanic,' his latest run-in with cold waters had a happy ending.

Brenton Blanchet1671 days ago
Kid Cudi and Ariana Grande in "Just Look Up" performance video
Music

Kid Cudi and Ariana Grande Share "Just Look Up" Performance Video

Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi teamed up for their new track “Just Look Up” last week, and now the two have shared a live performance video for the song.

Joe Price1680 days ago
A screenshot from the teaser for 'Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.'
Pop Culture

Watch the First Teaser for ‘Winning Time,’ HBO’s Series About the Rise of the Showtime Lakers

HBO has shared the first teaser for Adam McKay’s hugely anticipated 'Winning Time' series, which chronicles the rise of the Showtime Lakers.

Joe Price1681 days ago
Adam McKay and Will Ferrell at Comedy Awards
Pop Culture

Adam McKay Says Him Parting Ways With Will Ferrell ‘Felt Like a Breakup,' Responds to Coverage of Their Split

In a new interview, Adam McKay says that his split with Will Ferrell was akin to a "breakup" and responds to reports of the pair parting ways.

tara mahadevan1682 days ago
Jonah Hill is seen laughing during a taping.
Pop Culture

Jonah Hill Hilariously Reflects on Meryl Streep Taking It Literally When He Called Her the GOAT

Jonah Hill said his 'Don't Look Up' co-star hilariously told him "Hey, thanks for calling me the GOAT. I thought you were calling me a goat this whole time."

Trace William Cowen1683 days ago
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Will Ferrell And Adam McKay in New York City in 2013
Pop Culture

Adam McKay Explains Why Longtime Collaborator Will Ferrell Doesn't Speak to Him Anymore: ‘I F*cked Up’

Adam McKay may be a force behind many of Will Ferrell’s best films, but the two no longer speak, the director revealed in a new 'Vanity Fair' profile. 

Brenton Blanchet1691 days ago
dont look down trailer screenshot from netflix
Pop Culture

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Jennifer Lawrence, and More Star in Netflix's 'Don't Look Up' Trailer

Netflix dropped the new trailer for its comedy 'Don't Look Up,' which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, and more.

tara mahadevan1704 days ago
Don't Look Up
Pop Culture

Netflix Shares Teaser for 'Don't Look Up' f/ Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Kid Cudi, Ariana Grande, and More

Netflix has shared a teaser for Adam McKay's comedy 'Don't Look Up,' featuring Timotheé Chalamet, Jennifer Lawrence, Tyler Perry, Meryl Streep, and tons more.

Brad Callas1773 days ago
step-brothers
Pop Culture

‘Step Brothers’ Director Says Title Characters Would ‘Definitely Be Into QAnon’ and Love Trump

In a new interview 'Step Brothers' director Adam McKay said Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly's characters would have definitely been into the QAnon conspiracy.

Jordan Rose1921 days ago
borat
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen, Sarah Silverman, and More Share Early Praise for 'Borat 2'

The uniquely 'Borat' brand of comedy serving as a means of exposing the horrors of our existence is back with the impending Amazon release of the sequel.

Trace William Cowen2095 days ago
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