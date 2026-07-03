808s-And-Heartbreak

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Young girl with braids wearing sunglasses and a white shirt with silver accessories at a public event
Pop Culture

'Lion King' at Hollywood Bowl: North West to Perform at Iconic Venue Where Ye Staged '808s & Heartbreak' Shows

Ye staged a pair of '808s &amp; Heartbreak' shows at the historic Hollywood Hills venue in 2015. Four years later, he premiered his 'Nebuchadnezzar' opera at the same spot.

Trace William Cowen801 days ago
Canadian singer Esthero 808s
Music

Esthero Says She'll Donate Her Portion of '808s & Heartbreak' Publishing to BLM

Canadian songwriter Esthero is pledging to donate her portion of publishing on Kanye West’s 808s &amp; Heartbreak after Ye wore a “White Lives Matter" shirt.

Erik Leijon1382 days ago

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