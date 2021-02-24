Young Thug and his YSL Records crew have gotten matching “slatt” tattoos, which they were all happy to show off in posts on Instagram.

Aside from Thug, who used the opportunity to show off the tattoo to ask fans to drop “100k SLATT’s” if they want “the album,” Gunna also got the same ink, as did Strick, Nechie, and creative director Dee Cosey. The Atlanta-based label, which is also sometimes known as “Young Slatt Life,” celebrated everyone getting the same tattoo with a post on Instagram.

While this could just be a chance for the signees to celebrate their extended musical family, it could also be an indication that YSL has major plans for 2021.

The man responsible for the matching pieces added, “Slatted up the slimes… Appreciate y’all.” YSL producer Wheezy also got a “Slatt” tattoo, artist Dennis Estrada revealed.

YSL had a huge year in 2020, with Gunna landing his first No. 1 album with the release of Wunna. So far Thug has indicated he’s looking to release a follow-up to his 2018 compilation album Slime Language not too far in the near future, but plans for the rest of the roster seem unclear as of right now.