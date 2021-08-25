YG joined forces with footwear brand K-Swiss to deliver a new sneaker that combines the rapper’s swag with the company’s patented look, marking the start of “a range of reimagined classic LX sneakers.”

Appropriately called the “Disco,” the capsule collection’s first sneaker comes wrapped in a metallic silver glittery material on the upper, with matching metallic stripes running down the side. The shoe is loud, but that’s by design. As YG explained himself, he wanted to have the collaboration reflect his own bold style wrapped in the K-Swiss LX model.

“You gotta have confidence to wear ’em how I wear ’em…you gotta have swag…you gotta have sauce,” YG said.

This isn’t YG’s first venture into the world of sneakers and putting his touch on a shoe. The artist recently dropped the latest Red/White iteration of his “Block Runner” sneaker. Looking similar to a Nike Cortez, the shoe comes dressed in a custom sole and features red leather with a contrasting white-colored “The Flame” logo stretched across the quarter panel.

The new collab with K-Swiss is even more interesting considering how much it it differs from YG’s Block Runner, yet still feels uniquely his. K-Swiss has been known to try a wide variety of ideas with its sneakers—their collaboration with Ghostbusters for the film’s 35th anniversary comes to mind—so YG’s Disco falls neatly into its catalog.

The limited-edition K-Swiss and YG collaboration is available right now exclusively at footlocker.com for a retail price of $120. Check some shots of the sneaker below and stay tuned for more from their capsule collection.

Image via Publicist

Image via Publicist