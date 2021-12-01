South London-based skate brand Yardsale has returned for Winter 2021, presenting a new collection of boldly-branded apparel and accessories.

Renowned for its unique take on traditional skating apparel, Winter 2021 features relaxed t-shirts, outerwear, knitwear, and accessories. Graphic t-shirts and the Bellagio polo shirts have been updated with an all-over YS logo in “White/Blue” and “Black/Pink” checkerboard colourways, while additional tees include a forbidden fruit and insomnia motif.

The collection also includes a selection of repurposed plaid patterned shirts from the label’s Fall 2021 drop, which now appear as heavy-weight faded jackets and jacquard knit jumpers. Colour-blocked two-tone designs can be seen throughout in the velour club shirts, chenille knitwear, and quartz beanies. Completing the collection are classic YS slacks, embroidered Odyssey jeans, and French Terry, and cotton sweatpants in muted colorways.

To showcase the collection, Yardsale has captured a campaign shot in Paris and London. All of the pieces are worn by team riders, Alex Hatfield, Stanley Pradel, Slawn, Willie Letoaba, and Leo, as they explore city life in the capsule’s cosiest pieces.

You can cop Yardsales Winter 2021 collection now via the brand’s online webstore. Get a closer look at selects from the Rafal Wojonwski lensed lookbook below.