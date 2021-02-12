Working Class Heroes have headed out into the beautiful –and currently very blitz – conditions of the Lake District to showcase the latest Desert Boots and Wallabee models from Clarks.

The Originals range from Clarks is one of the most timeless heritage collections of shoes in existence, with he brands’ iconic Desert Boot arriving in a Desert Coal given a stronger and more rounded construction with an extra eyelet to either side to allow for outdoor use. The model is also made from an upper of durable suede with a smooth leather lining and insole, sitting on a grippy and shock-absorbent Crepe rubber outsole primed for heading out into the wild.

The brand’s Wallabee model comes complete with a thin cut of 100% leather suede for a flexible, comfortable, and breathable design which can stand the tests of time. The heel has an implant to enhance the stability of the shoe and secure the wearer, and a boxy toe construction provides amazing durability. Two eyelets with flat laces gives off a very minimalist look and the thin tongue moulds around the top of your foot. The shoe sits on a Clarks Originals’ rubber Crepe sole which absorbs shock and provides a smooth ride with a grippy rough tread.

Clarks Originals’ latest Desert Boots and Wallabee models are available to cop now via Working Class Heroes – get a closer look at both pairs in the lookbook below.