Italian fashion brand Barrow just launched its new #BeYourself campaign and its led by none other than Canada’s Winnie Harlow.

It’s the brand’s first international campaign and it takes its inspiration from classic ’80s movies such as The Breakfast Club and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. The colourful ’80s visuals were shot by RAYSCORRUPTEDMIND—Travis Scott’s personal photographer—and feature the supermodel posing in a John Hughes-themed classroom.

Other influencers starring in the photos include skater Burberry.erry and Midnight Studios creative director Shane Gonzalez. Each model is decked out in neon bucket hats, bright sweatshirts, and other pieces from the brand’s Spacesong collection.

Barrow has already been endorsed as a celeb favourite by the likes of Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X, and more.

In a press release, the idea of #BeYourself was described as “a call to action for all to be authentic, unique, and unapologetically themselves at all times.”

Barrow’s Spring/Summer collection is available online now at barrowofficial.com. Check out the rest of the campaign below.