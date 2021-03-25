Emerging menswear imprint Wax London have unveiled a fresh new range for SS21; a striking and sustainably-minded collection inspired by Italian Summers and primed for the warmer days ahead.

The sun-soaked collection features silhouettes and a colour pallette referencing the Italian Riviera, with muted tones arriving alongside floral and salmon wave prints and across camp-collared short, long-sleeved shirts, tees, trousers and shorts.

Sustainability is at the heart of all Wax London collections and the ethos of the business, with SS21 no exception. Lyocell is used throughout the collection – a light fabric made from wood pulp harvested from Eucalyptus trees – these are trees that grow fast, don’t require pesticides and as it is harvested, do not contribute to deforestation, while buttons are made from Corozo nuts to ensure no plastic is used in the collection.

The brand’s staple Whiting Shirt returns for SS21 in an array of summery hues of greens, greys, yellows and blues, with the fabric used in these bestselling pieces are produced by a mill in France with a longstanding dedication to using green energy, reducing water and recycling fibres.

Elsewhere, the British summer’s propensity for rain is factored in with a Navarino Mac arriving in both khaki and camo colourways, while a range of heavy denim and corduroy also features, with Wax’s signature relaxed-fit Kurt trouser introduced in a white summer offering in addition to the more muted khaki and black tones.

Get a closer look Wax London’s SS21 lookbook in the gallery below and cop the collection now from the brand’s website.

<em></em>