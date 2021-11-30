Virgil Abloh’s legacy is being celebrated in Miami on Tuesday with the unveiling of the influential artist’s final show for Louis Vuitton, where he served as men’s artistic director for three years.

“It is with profound sorrow that I learned of the passing of Virgil Abloh,” Michael Burke, Louis Vuitton’s chairman and CEO, said in a recent statement. “Virgil was not only a friend, great collaborator, creative genius, visionary, and disruptor, but also one of the best cultural communicators of our times. He paved the way for future generations. As a devoted supporter of his community through his charities and passions, he was an eternal optimist who believed anything was possible.”

As Burke explained, the goal with presenting a final Virgil show “per his wishes” was to continue celebrating a legacy that touched so many around the world.

On Sunday, Virgil’s death at the age of 41 was announced in a statement shared to his Instagram account. “For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma,” the statement read. “He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture. Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered.”

The days since have been filled with creative voices across all mediums sharing how Virgil’s work inspired their own, as well as how his generosity of spirit affected others.

Catch a livestream of the Spring/Summer 2022 men’s collection presentation, titled “Virgil Was Here,” below.

Rest in power, Virgil.