Nottingham-based imprint Universal Works has recently debuted its Fall/Winter 2021 collection, with a host of reworked menswear staples arriving in a variety of Autumnal tones.

As per previous collections, the latest capsule has no set ‘theme’ but instead, pulls on everything from traditional garments and military wear to classic Americana. This season the label turns its focus towards a plethora of fabrics which have been incorporated across garment-dyed wovens, sturdy sweats, printed camo, and Harris Tweeds.

The results are clean, easy-to-care-for garms that have been designed to stand the test of time. The silhouettes stay true to the heritage, offering simple, timeless, and modest designs shaped by a working-class upbringing.

You can cop Universal Works’ FW21 collection now from the brand’s online webstore. Check out the lookbook below.