Très Bien has recently unveiled the third installment of its ATELJÉ collection. Taking its name from the Swedish word for studio or atelier, all pieces from the new line have been constructed either in-house or at a local atelier in Malmö, which have been carefully sourced by the Très Bien team.

For this collection, the Swedish label utilises classic sportswear and tailoring codes to create athletic-influenced silhouettes which have been elevated with contemporary tailoring techniques. Fall/Winter 2021 also pays particular focus on pleats and folds, with the collection comprising outerwear, suiting, shirting, knitwear, and accessories.

Launching the collection, Très Bien creative director said: “We always start with a fit rather than a trend, and most often the shirt is the game jersey for ATELJÉ just because of how it allows us to try new things but also has a fairly strict framework. The boxy and oversized shapes from vintage sports are an obvious reference, and we add contemporary details to make them current and personal.

“We work closely with small family owned Italian factories. They are connoisseurs in classic sprezzatura but we have managed to move them a little out of their comfort zone. The result is good design with superior attention to detail and extremely well executed craftsmanship.”

The FW21 ATELJÉ collection is available now from the Très Bien web store and its physical locations in Malmö and London.