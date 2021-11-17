Shortly after dropping off its third ATELJÉ collection, Swedish menswear label and multi-brand retailer Très Bien has returned with a new release from its everywear line.

Arriving in perfect time for the colder months, the small-line capsule features a merino wool roll-neck sweater in three colour options, complete with faded horizontal stripes.

First introduced back in September, Très Bien officially launched the everywear collection with the goal to provide “key items for everyday situations.” By creating small-line collections that are designed to fit alongside existing pieces or brands, the label is able to turn its attention to the garments’ quality through construction and material, in this case, a baby alpaca and merino wool blend.

Check out the shots below. All three colours are available now from the Très Bien webstore and its physical locations in London and Malmö.