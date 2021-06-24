Travis Scott has co-designed a new Dior collection with the French house’s artistic director Kim Jones.

Early Thursday, Women’s Wear Daily reported that the two linked up for the spring 2022 men’s collection, which will be unveiled in Paris on Friday. In a statement included in that report, a rep for Dior noted the history being made with La Flame and Jones’ collaboration.

“This unprecedented event represents the first full Dior collection ever created with a musician for the house,” the Dior rep said.

Discover #CactusJackDior, the #DiorSummer22 men’s collection, a conversation between Kim Jones, Travis Scott (@trvisXX) and Christian Dior, live on Friday, June 25 at 2.30pm CET, here on Twitter and — Dior (@Dior) June 24, 2021

Scott, whose recent history of high-profile (and highly successful) collabs is well-documented, has been a frequent figure in the Dior universe prior to the announcement of the Jones co-design project. Previously, he modeled the Air Dior capsule that was developed in 2020 with Jordan Brand.